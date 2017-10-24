Hood River Valley High School art teacher Amirra Malak was a featured artist in a Scientific American blog post Sept. 27. The article, “Out of the Shadow: Artists respond to the total solar eclipse,” highlighted the work of eight artists and included Malak’s watercolor depiction of the Aug. 21 solar eclipse. The article can be found at blogs.scientificamerican.com/observations/out-of-the-shadow. Malak’s work can additionally be found at www.amirramalak.com.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment