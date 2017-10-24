‘Post Canyon’ coffee sets up shop in The Dalles

Post Canyon Coffee Roasters, a new company in The Dalles, is perfecting the art of roasting organic coffee beans at home and getting their product into the hands of local coffee lovers.

Co-owners Shawn Singhurst and Venus Allison, who have been married for 21 years, officially opened their new business in May, and the couple are slowly getting it out into the community.

“We’re family-owned and operated,” Allison said. “It’s just me and my husband. This has been in the works for the past two years. My husband has a love of coffee; he’s kind of a coffee snob and he wanted to make coffee like he likes it.”

The couple converted the garage at their home on East 14th Street into an active coffee roasting center, which has been licensed and approved by the state. The roaster they operate can process about seven pounds of beans at a time.

“We’re starting out small,” Allison said. “Once we get more business, we’ll get a bigger roaster.”

Currently, Post Canyon Coffee is available for sale at just two locations, either by the cup or in bulk, at the Sweetheart Bake Shop, 515 Liberty in The Dalles, and at the Balch Hotel in Dufur.

“We also supply the local fire station,” Allison said. “They are one of our clients.”

The business imports coffee beans from six countries: Costa Rica, Mexico, Colombia, Honduras, Brazil, and Sumatra.

“We have six origins, and we roast them from light to dark. Each origin has its own way that it has to be roasted,” Allison explained. “You have to figure out how to get the best flavor out of each one, and find out how they’re best.”

According to Allison, their most popular coffee is the one from Costa Rica. The beans they import from that small Central American nation are soaked in honey, which creates a very smooth finish.

“We also do a special four-bean blend,” she said.

The couple’s love of bicycling spawned the name of their company. Post Canyon is a mountain bike trail area in Hood River.

“We are avid mountain bikers, and that’s where the name, Post Canyon Coffee, came from,” Allison said, adding that each of their coffees is named after a trail they like. For example, the brew that comes from the beans they get in Costa Rica is called “Hidden Trail.”

Lately, Post Canyon Coffee has been setting up a booth for The Dalles Civic Marketplace, which is held at the Civic Auditorium (323 E. Fourth St.) on the second Sunday of each month.

The market’s next date is Nov. 12. At the Civic event, the company sells their coffee either by the bag or freshly brewed by the cup.

Post Canyon Coffee sells whole coffee beans for between $10 and $20 a pound, depending on where it’s from.

For those who want pre-ground coffee, the company will grind it at no extra charge.

Allison said the couple’s long-term goal is to have their coffee blends available in numerous cafes and stores around the Gorge.

“That would be a dream, if a bigger company wanted to carry our product,” she said. “We’re trying to see what people are liking and disliking.

“Our next step is to start going out and see who wants it.”

Allison added that she and her husband are enjoying operating a business.

“It’s been fun and a learning process,” she said.

“I didn’t realize all the things that tie together to make it work.”

Any cafes or restaurants interested in featuring coffee from this new local company are invited to call Post Canyon Coffee Roasters at 541-980-3973.