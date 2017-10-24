Sheriff Log, Oct. 16 to 21

All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Oct. 19 — Sheridan Court — Assault II, strangulation and theft II reported.
Oct. 20 — Henderson Road — Assault report taken involving two male residents at a local facility.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
Oct. 17 — Indian Creek Road, 1200 block — Minor in possession of marijuana reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
Oct. 17 — 12th Street, 800 block — Hit and run reported on Tucker Road near Pheasant Drive.
Oct. 18 — Dee Highway at Woodworth Drive — Two vehicle crash reported. An individual was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Oct. 21 — Straight Hill Road, 3400 block — Male arrested for an outstanding parole violation.
Oct. 21 — Cascade Locks — male arrested for a probation detainer. He was also cited for violation driving while suspended.
Theft or burglary:
Oct. 16 — Hood View court, 900 block — Theft from a vehicle reported.
Oct. 16 — Sheridan Court, 800 block — Two vehicles reported to have been entered the night before without authorization. About $40 in cash was taken.
Oct. 19 — Avalon Drive, 3500 block — Female contacted regarding theft complaint.
Other:
Oct. 17 — Indian Creek Road, 1200 block — Runaway juvenile reported.
