Sheriff Log, Oct. 16 to 21

All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.

Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:

Oct. 19 — Sheridan Court — Assault II, strangulation and theft II reported.

Oct. 20 — Henderson Road — Assault report taken involving two male residents at a local facility.

Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):

Oct. 17 — Indian Creek Road, 1200 block — Minor in possession of marijuana reported.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

Oct. 17 — 12th Street, 800 block — Hit and run reported on Tucker Road near Pheasant Drive.

Oct. 18 — Dee Highway at Woodworth Drive — Two vehicle crash reported. An individual was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

Oct. 21 — Straight Hill Road, 3400 block — Male arrested for an outstanding parole violation.

Oct. 21 — Cascade Locks — male arrested for a probation detainer. He was also cited for violation driving while suspended.

Theft or burglary:

Oct. 16 — Hood View court, 900 block — Theft from a vehicle reported.

Oct. 16 — Sheridan Court, 800 block — Two vehicles reported to have been entered the night before without authorization. About $40 in cash was taken.

Oct. 19 — Avalon Drive, 3500 block — Female contacted regarding theft complaint.

Other:

Oct. 17 — Indian Creek Road, 1200 block — Runaway juvenile reported.