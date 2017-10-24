0

Theater Notes: In November, ‘Godot’ opens, ‘Passion’ auditions

As of Tuesday, October 24, 2017

Widely considered the most important play of the 20th century, Samuel Beckett’s tragicomic “Waiting for Godot” opens next month at Wy’east Middle School. “Waiting for Godot” runs Nov. 10-12 and 17-18 at 7 p.m., with matinees on Nov. 13 and 19 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults (18 and over), $10 for students (10-17) and are available at the door or at www. gorgeorchestra.org.

Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Artistic Director Mark Steighner has announced auditions for the musical, “Passion,” will be Nov. 8-9 at 6:30 p.m. in the Hood River Valley High choir room. If needed, additional auditions will be held Nov. 15-16.

“Passion,” by Stephen Sondheim, tells the story of three characters caught in a love triangle in early 20th century Italy.

Rehearsals will take place from December through early February with performances starting Feb. 9.

For more information, contact msteighner@ gmail.com.

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)