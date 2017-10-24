Theater Notes: In November, ‘Godot’ opens, ‘Passion’ auditions

Widely considered the most important play of the 20th century, Samuel Beckett’s tragicomic “Waiting for Godot” opens next month at Wy’east Middle School. “Waiting for Godot” runs Nov. 10-12 and 17-18 at 7 p.m., with matinees on Nov. 13 and 19 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults (18 and over), $10 for students (10-17) and are available at the door or at www. gorgeorchestra.org.

•

Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Artistic Director Mark Steighner has announced auditions for the musical, “Passion,” will be Nov. 8-9 at 6:30 p.m. in the Hood River Valley High choir room. If needed, additional auditions will be held Nov. 15-16.

“Passion,” by Stephen Sondheim, tells the story of three characters caught in a love triangle in early 20th century Italy.

Rehearsals will take place from December through early February with performances starting Feb. 9.

For more information, contact msteighner@ gmail.com.