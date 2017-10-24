Two trail work parties planned this weekend

If you are interested in helping upgrade or repair local recreation trails, this is your weekend to do it.

Oct. 28: Pinemont Loop

Saturday brings the postponed work party on the Pinemont Loop Trail System (trails 300 and 310), a popular area with both motorized and non-motorized users on the east side of the Hood River valley.

Work party objectives are to repair sections along the second half of Pinemont Loop Trail, specifically the Kitchen Sink section (Booth Hill Ridge section). There will be some brushing to do, some trail tread to repair, and possibly some reroutes to build.

Work party will start at 9 a.m. and will end at approximately 1 p.m. Meet at Pinemont Staging Area; call project leader Rick Higgins at 541-490-2643 if you will be late and need directions. Bring your motorcycle, ATV, or bicycle and plan on riding the loop after the work party has ended

Oct. 29: Klickitat Trail

The Klickitat Trail Conservancy is planning a work party on the Klickitat Trail on Sunday, Oct. 29 rain or shine.

“The purpose of the work party is to spiff up the trail for the upcoming marathon, the work will consist mostly of pruning vegetation and tossing loose rock out of the trail bed. This will be a nine mile walk so participants need to be dressed for a full day of fall weather,” notes organizer Jim Denton.

Bring food, water, and long handled loppers if you have them. Meet at the Lyle trailhead at the intersection of SR14 and 142 at 9 a.m.

Call Denton at 541-354-1604 for more details.