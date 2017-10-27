0

As of Friday, October 27, 2017

October was Missoula Children’s Theater season at two Hood River County School District elementary buildings, with an adaptation of Jonathan Swift’s “Gulliver’s Travels” featuring all-student casts at Parkdale and, pictured, May Street, where Sophia Cross as the maniacal scientist sings with her little robots. In MCT, a pair of trained theater teachers bring costumes and sets and work with students on acting, dancing, and singing, and the ensemble puts on a short play with less than one week of rehearsals.

