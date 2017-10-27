Halloween events for adults last the weekend, through Tuesday

Trick or treat all you want, you older haunters, but here is a list of local 21-and-over events with appeals going way beyond plastic pumpkins filled with mini-Snickers:

Oct. 27 — Stave & Stone’s Monster Mash, 7-10 p.m. at 210 Oak. Costumes encouraged, no cover. Special performance by Big River Blues Band.

Oct. 28 — Costume Ball, 6-10 p.m. at Springhouse Cellars. Fourth annual benefit for Columbia Gorge Ecology Institute. Games, activities, nature crafts for all ages. $10 suggested donation or $25 for a family.

Oct. 28 — Haunted Zipline, 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at Skamania Lodge; 509-427-0202.

Oct. 28 — Halloween Drag Show, 7 p.m. at Hood River Hotel. Tickets $5 under 18, $10 adults, available at the door. Sponsored by Justin Buckles Productions and Columbia Gorge Pride Alliance.

Oct. 28 — Halloween Masquerade Ball, 8 p.m. at River City Saloon, 207 Cascade. Costume contest, dance performances and more; $10. Tickets available at justinbucklesproductions. com or at the door. Sponsored by Columbia Gorge Pride Alliance.

Oct. 28-29 — Hallo-Wine Walk, $30 at participating wineries (Naked, Springhouse, Cerulean, Stave & Stone, The Pines, Stoltz and Cascade Cliffs). Includes two tastes at each winery, six bottle bag and wine glass. Sponsored by Hood River Wine Alliance.

Oct. 29 — Film Screening: “Psychopath,” 7 p.m. at Volcanic Bottle Shoppe. For those 21 and older. Film by Manny Marquez.

Oct. 31 — Costume party, and DJ Scott Lab at 64 Oz. taproom, Third St., Hood River. Gospel, funk, soul and disco, 7 p.m.; come in costume and get a $1 off pints (64taphouse. com).

