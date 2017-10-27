HRV girls soccer awarded number eight ranking in final OSAA standings

After dominating The Dalles 6-0 on the road Tuesday night, the HRV girls soccer team finished league play 5-0-1 and did not allow a single goal in any of those six contests.
With a 9-3-2 overall record, the girls head into playoffs as the number eight seed in the 5A OSAA standings and will play the number nine seed team from Hillsboro in a home matchup on Oct. 31, time yet to be determined for this game.
Against The Dalles, “We were really as a team, especially in the first half,” said Head Coach Kevin Haspela. “We went on a flurry in the middle of the first half and were up 5-0 heading into halftime.”
Scoring leaders against The Dalles: Ashlee Ponce (2), Nina Casey, Avrie VanTilburg, Jovana Delatorre (1) and also The Dalles had an own goal from a Casey cross.
Assists leaders: Casey (2) and Ponce (1).
However, the victory was shadowed by an injury to HRV’s captain Claire Davies.
Coach Haspela expects Davies to be fine by next Tuesday.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment