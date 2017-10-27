HRV girls soccer awarded number eight ranking in final OSAA standings

After dominating The Dalles 6-0 on the road Tuesday night, the HRV girls soccer team finished league play 5-0-1 and did not allow a single goal in any of those six contests.

With a 9-3-2 overall record, the girls head into playoffs as the number eight seed in the 5A OSAA standings and will play the number nine seed team from Hillsboro in a home matchup on Oct. 31, time yet to be determined for this game.

Against The Dalles, “We were really as a team, especially in the first half,” said Head Coach Kevin Haspela. “We went on a flurry in the middle of the first half and were up 5-0 heading into halftime.”

Scoring leaders against The Dalles: Ashlee Ponce (2), Nina Casey, Avrie VanTilburg, Jovana Delatorre (1) and also The Dalles had an own goal from a Casey cross.

Assists leaders: Casey (2) and Ponce (1).

However, the victory was shadowed by an injury to HRV’s captain Claire Davies.

Coach Haspela expects Davies to be fine by next Tuesday.