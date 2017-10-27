HRV swimming begins with annual swim meet

The Hood River Valley Swim Team hosted their annual Harvest of Gold Swim Meet Oct. 13-15 at the Hood River Aquatic Center.

A total of 394 swimmers from Bend, Portland, Canby, Vancouver, Madras, Redmond and Oregon City joined local swimmers for this event.

Although only one swimmer for HRVST won an event in the 8 and older age groups, many set personal records.

The lone event winner was Willow Hollo-well, who placed first in both the 9-10 girls 50 butterfly and 50 freestyle. Hollowell also placed in the top 10 in the 50-yard backstroke, 50-yard breaststroke and 100-yard Individual Melody (IM).

Right behind Hollowell in top finishes was teammate Aili Archbald, who swam to a second-place finish in the 50-yard backstroke and top 10 finishes in the 25-yard breaststroke and 50-yard freestyle. Christopher Dankenbring also swam to a second-place finish, and added top 10 finishes in the 100-yard butterfly, 50 freestyle and 100-yard breaststroke.

Sarah Arpag’s weekend finished with a fifth-place finish in the 500-yard freestyle and a seventh-place finish in the 400-yard IM for the HRVST. Also finishing in the top 10 in the 400-yard IM was Allie Burke.

Burke added another top-10 finish in the 500-yard freestyle and teammate Celilo Brun tallied on to HRVST top 10 performances with a ninth-place finish in the 200-yard backstroke.

To conclude the 8 and over events, Michelle Graves finished sixth in the 100-yard breaststroke and Skyla Hollowell had four top 10 swims in the 500-yard freestyle, 100-yard butterfly, 100-yard IM and 100-yard breaststroke. Nora Sandoval competed strong and placed in the top 10 in the 200-yard IM, 100-yard freestyle, 100-yard backstroke and the 50-yard freestyle.

Top-10 finishes meant a lot of personal records.

Sophia Kaden led the way for HRVST, swimming to seven personal best times — one for every race she competed in. Kaden’s teammate Thea Smith was right behind her with six personal best times.

Other swimmers with personal bests include Leah Adams, with four top 10 finishes, Bree Albiston, Matthew Couvreux (top 10 finish in 25 back), Miyuki Gerald, Delaney Hackett (10th place in the 50 butterfly), Sophia Helleberg, Izzy McCormack, Rowan McKenna, Seth Millan and Wyatt Stelma.

The 10 and under contingent also placed well at this home opener, with numerous top 10 finishes and new personal records.

Claire Couvreux had four top 10 finishes, in the 25-yard butterfly, 25-yard breaststroke, 25-yard freestyle and the 100-yard IM.

Juliet Crain's lucky number is seven and she ended up placing seventh in both the 25-yard butterfly and 25-yard freestyle events.

William Frost swam to top 10 finishes in the 100-yard freestyle, 25-yard backstroke and 50-yard backstroke events, and Rhylie Van Matre with a third-place finish in the 50-yard freestyle and fifth place in the 25-yard breaststroke events.

Rounding out the HRVST contingent was Izaiah Adams, who swam to a big seven second drop in his 100-yard IM. Jackson Bullock swam to three personal best times and Ivy Collins had a best time in the 50-yard freestyle.

Amy Elliott surpassed her previous best time in both the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard breaststroke events. Jesse Elliott, in the 200-yard IM and 200-yard breaststrokes, would go on to set new personal times.

Gavin Hackett also had a huge day as he had a 10 second drop in the 100-yard butterfly and Fergus Waag finished the day, swimming to big personal bests in both the 100-yard IM and the 50-yard freestyle.

Other notable performances: Isa Arndt with a best time in the 25-yard breaststroke; Maya Arndt, a seven second personal best in the 100-yard freestyle; Colin Gerald, two personal best times; Ava Giordano, five second drop in the 50-yard freestyle event; Max Graves, 10 seconds drop in the 100-yard freestyle and three other personal best times; Marieda Kalahar, best time in the 50-yard backstroke; Trudy Sanders, dropped two seconds in the 25-yard backstroke; Leah Sandoval, six second best time in the 100-yard IM; James Schofield improved his time in the 50-yard freestyle; and Raegen Van Matre, three second drop in the 25-yard backstroke.

Swimmers competing with HRVST for the first time included Abby Balogh, Allison Balogh-Easton, Parker Bech, Chloe Carter, Bela Cook, Oliver deBruin, Charlie Jones, Rhys Maier, Molly O'Neill, Jennica Rigert, Hunter Schoenen, Finn Spence and Renie Spence.

Next up for the HRVST is the PAC Amy Eha meet Nov. 4-5.

