Poet Trevino Brings Plenty performs in poTENtial Nov. 4

Storyteller and poet Trevino L. Brings Plenty speaks Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. in the next event in the year-long poTENtial series at Columbia Center for the Arts.

Brings Plenty is a poet, musician, singer/songwriter/guitarist for the musical ensemble Ballads of Larry Drake. He has read and performed his work at poetry festivals as far away as Amman, Jordan, and close to his home base at Portland’s Wordstock Festival.

In college, Brings Plenty worked with Primus St. John and Henry Carlile for this poetry work, studied with Tomas Svoboda for music composition and Jerry Hahn for Jazz guitar. He is an American and Native American, a Lakota Indian born on the Cheyenne River Sioux Reservation, S.D. He writes of urban Indian life, and some of his work explores the American Indian identity in American culture and how it has through genealogical history affected indigenous peoples in the 21st century.

His books include Wakpá Wanáǧi, Ghost River (2015); Real Indian Junk Jewelry (2012); and Shedding Skins: Four Sioux Poets (2008).

Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors and students online at columbiaarts.org or in the art center gallery. The 2017 poTENtial Program Series is sponsored by Cathedral Ridge Winery, Print It!, Oak Street Hotel & Vacation Homes, and the Hood River Hotel.

This year’s poTENtial events have focused on culinary arts, experimental, dance, music, theater, film, photography, cultural, storytelling, and performance art. Each event includes a brief interview with the artists or a talk back immediately following, and a performance or presentation.

“When we conceived of the idea for this series in 2016, we had no idea it would be so successful and would spark such a terrific response from the community,” said Kristyn Fix, events manager for the arts center. “These events bring a higher caliber of art expression and artists to the Gorge, and as a series they form an extraordinary and dynamic range of experiences for audience members to enjoy and share. This series truly embraces our mission of ‘touching the heart, challenging the intellect, and sparking conversation.”