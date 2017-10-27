Police Log, Oct. 9 to 22

All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.

Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:

Oct. 13 — Hood River — Officer took a report of strangulation, interference with making a report, theft and assault.

Oct. 22 — I-84 at exit 64 — Male arrested for domestic assault II.

Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):

Oct. 10 — Wasco Street — Officer made contact with a male acting suspiciously, to make sure he was okay. The male ditched a methamphetamine pipe and admitted to it. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Oct. 11 — Button Bridge — A White Salmon resident was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of misdemeanor driving while suspended and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Oct. 18 — Hood River — White Salmon resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of possession of methamphetamine and three valid The Dalles Municipal Court warrants. In the same incident, a Walla Walla resident was lodged at NORCOR on the charge of possession of methamphetamine.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:

Oct. 21 — Hood River — Washington male arrested for disorderly conduct after jumping out of a vehicle and running down the middle of the road towards oncoming traffic.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

Oct. 15 — Hood River — Local male arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance. He was lodged at NORCOR.

Oct. 21 — Cascade Avenue at Second Street — Selah, Wash., resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Oct. 21 — Hood River — Male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants and lodged at NORCOR after failing a breath test.

Oct. 22 — Hood River — Local male arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. He was cited and released.

Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:

Oct. 12 — W Cascade Avenue, 2000 block — A Dallesport female was arrested for tampering with drug records, forgery and possession of oxycodone.

Oct. 17 — Oak Street, 200 block — Forgery reported for information only.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

Oct. 9 — Cascade Avenue — Hit and run reported.

Oct. 12 — Second Street, 200 block —Hit and run reported.

Oct. 17 — Second Street, 200 block — Hit and run reported. A vehicle was struck and damaged while parked on Belmont Avenue.

Oct. 20 — Hood River — Motor vehicle crash reported.

Oct. 21 — Hood River — Hit and run reported.

Oct. 22 — May Street and 22nd — Officer responded to a two car, non-injury motor vehicle crash.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

Oct. 12 — Hood River — A Richland resident was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on a restraining order violation.

Oct. 13 — State Street, 300 block — Female arrested for a failure to appear warrant.

Oct. 14 — Hood River — male arrested for an outstanding warrant. When he arrived at NORCOR, it was relayed to the officer that the warrant had already been served. The officer gave the male a ride back to his residence.

Oct. 18 — Second Street, 200 block — Local male arrested on a warrant.

Theft, burglary or robbery:

Oct. 9 — E Marina Drive, 1100 block — Theft of a license plate reported.

Oct. 10 — Second Street, 200 block — Ladder stolen out of the back of a truck.

Oct. 12 — Seventh Street, 900 block — Male cited for theft after stealing two pairs of shoes from a nearby residence.

Oct. 14 — 22nd Street, 1700 block — Seven stolen pumpkins reported.

Oct. 14 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Theft reported.

Oct. 16 — B Street, 1700 block — Stolen firearm from a vehicle reported.

Oct. 18 — Second Street, 200 block — Theft reported from a local company.

Other:

Oct. 9 — Hood River — City units responded to a local address regarding a male threatening suicide with a knife.

Oct. 10 — Hazel Avenue, 0-100 block — Hood River resident reported that someone had shot her cat.

Oct. 14 — Hood River — Officer took a report of a found switchblade.

Oct. 16 — Event Site — Officer responded to a report of a dumpster fire in a parking lot. The fire department extinguished the fire.

Oct. 16 — Second Street, 200 block — Found wallet turned in at the police department and entered into evidence as found property pending owner retrieval.

Oct. 22 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Officer assisted the Oregon State Police with a male subject who was resisting arrest.