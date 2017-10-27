0

Quilt winners

Best in show was the purple-dominated “Gemstone” by Anne Marie Martin of Hood River.

Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea
Best in show was the purple-dominated “Gemstone” by Anne Marie Martin of Hood River.

As of Friday, October 27, 2017

Ribbon winners from the 2017 Columbia River Gorge Quilt Show Oct 20-21 at Hood River Armory. Cash prizes were sponsored by local business, Les Schwab Tire Center, Hood River Storage and ETC. Among the winners: Best in show was the purple-dominated “Gemstone” by Anne Marie Martin of Hood River; “Wheel of Color” by Mary Callahan of Trout Lake (quilted by Janine Scott) took first in large pieced items; and “Aspens” by Suzanne Warren of Hood River took first among art/innovative entries.

photo

Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea

“Wheel of Color” by Mary Callahan

photo

Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea

“Aspens” by Suzanne Warren

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)