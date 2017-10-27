Quilt winners

Ribbon winners from the 2017 Columbia River Gorge Quilt Show Oct 20-21 at Hood River Armory. Cash prizes were sponsored by local business, Les Schwab Tire Center, Hood River Storage and ETC. Among the winners: Best in show was the purple-dominated “Gemstone” by Anne Marie Martin of Hood River; “Wheel of Color” by Mary Callahan of Trout Lake (quilted by Janine Scott) took first in large pieced items; and “Aspens” by Suzanne Warren of Hood River took first among art/innovative entries.