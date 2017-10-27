White Salmon School District receives grant

At-risk and struggling first through eighth graders in the White Salmon Valley School District will continue to have a safe place to go after school, to receive valuable help with academics and other life skills.



That’s because the A-List Adventure program just received news that it won a five-year, nearly $1.7 million-dollar grant from the 21st Century Learning Centers, a federally funded program through the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI). That means the district’s successful program can carry on, and grow.



“Securing this grant is a huge relief because we will be able to continue to offer an after-school program that has benefited so many of our students,” said District Superintendent Jerry Lewis. “The district would have had to downsize what we offer for after-school programming by two-thirds.”

The program provides academic intervention, enrichment, hands on learning, health classes, physical activity, art, field trips, financial literacy, and more.



The grant award is the result of a collaboration between the District’s 21st CCLC Project Director Dorinda Belcher and White Salmon Valley Education Foundation (WSVEF) Grant Writer Leigh Hancock, according to a press release.

The program runs Monday through Friday afternoons throughout the school year, and four hours per day for four weeks in the summer.

That community support has made possible more than $2.6 million dollars in contributions the WSVEF has provided to local schools since 2006 through funds and grant writing

The WSVEF is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit dedicated to enhancing the quality of public education by creating a stable source of supplemental funding for curriculum enhancement and investment in teachers.