Who’s Who in ‘Fiddler on the Roof’?

Elementary and middle school students join their high school elders in “Fiddler on the Roof,” opening this weekend in the Bowe Theater. Rachel Harry directs, with musical direction by Dan Keneally. Stage manager is Paul Hargrave and assistant stage managers are Zach Amsberry and Zach Barbour.

Shows are Oct. 27-28, Nov. 3-4 and Nov. 10-11 at 7 p.m., and Oct. 29 and Nov. 5 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors, and are available at the door or Waucoma Bookstore.

Leading roles include Aiden Tappert as Tevya and JoJo Summerset as Golde and as their daughters, Lauren Church (Tzeitel), Lily Galvez (Hodel) and Katelyn McAllister (Chava). Lillie Tomlinson is the Fiddler.

Also in the cast:

Yente — Atari Gauthier

Shaindel — Ella Van Cott

Grandma Tzeitel — Carly Wyatt

Fruma-Sarah — Sophie Larsen-Teskey

Sphrintze — Lucy Hager

Bielke — Abriela Lopez

Woman 1 — Freya Chase

Woman 2 — Kelsey Stewart

Motel — Onar Smith

Perchik — Cooper Case

Fyedka, Russian solo — Luke Southall

Avram — Skylar Beard

Lazar Wolf — Liam Baker

Constable — Westlake Cannon

Rabbi — Alex Gamez

Mendel — Alex Bertadillo

Mordcha — Seth Kelly

Nachum — Ryan McEuin

Young Male 1 — Ethan Happy

Young Male 2 — Mitchell Grey

Sasha — Max Spears

Man 1 — Erick Lizama

Man 2 — Ren Tappert

Yussel — Rane Bieker

Ensemble — Sara Zeman, Aleeyah Enriquez, Kendra Wilkins

Orchestra: Piano — Linda Taylor; Keyboard — Sarah Wang; Guitar — Larry Wyatt; Bass — Michael Turley; Drums — CJ Thorp; Violin — Sophie Rowan; Violin (Fiddler) — Lillie Tomlinson; Clarinet — Nathan Parker; Flute, alto flute — Charlie Bickford; Trumpet — Hugh Amick and Kate Dougherty; Trombone — Bob Smith