Death Notices for Nov. 1 edition: Marian Desmond and Donald Fix

Marian Desmond
Marian Darlene (Perry) Desmond passed away Oct. 28, 2017, at Hood River Care Center. She was born on Oct. 20, 1924, in Salt Lake City, Utah, and was 93 years of age at the time of her passing. Services are pending at this time; a private committal at Santa Barbara Cemetery in California will precede her memorial. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www. AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family
Donald Fix
Donald R. Fix “Fix Pix” of Dufur, Ore., passed away Oct. 29, 2017 at his home with family by his side. Donald was born Aug. 23, 1943, and was 74 at the time of his passing. Services are pending at this time, with arrangements under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles, Ore. Visit www. AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
