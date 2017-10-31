Service Announcement for Nov. 1: Robert Talbert

Robert Talbert
Robert W. Talbert passed away at home in Cascade Locks, Ore., on Oct. 7, 2017. He was born Feb. 7, 1933, in South Gate, Calif. A service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5 at the Cascade Locks Community Church, with Pastor John Harvey officiating.
