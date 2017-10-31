0

Service Announcement for Nov. 1: Robert Talbert

As of Tuesday, October 31, 2017

Robert Talbert

Robert W. Talbert passed away at home in Cascade Locks, Ore., on Oct. 7, 2017. He was born Feb. 7, 1933, in South Gate, Calif. A service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5 at the Cascade Locks Community Church, with Pastor John Harvey officiating.

﻿

