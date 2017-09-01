Bree Loewen book talk Sept. 8 at art center

Waucoma Bookstore and Columbia Center for the Arts are hosting author Bree Loewen for a book talk at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8 at Columbia Center for the Arts, 215 Cascade Ave., Hood River. Loewen will be discussing her new book, “Found: A Life in Mountain Rescue.”

Loewen has been a climbing ranger on Mount Rainier, which was the subject of her first book, “Pickets and Dead Men,” an EMT, and a contributor to Climbing and Alpinist magazines. Now in her mid-30s, Loewen is a wife, alpinist, mother, raconteur, nursing student, and a leader of Seattle Mountain Rescue (SMR). She’s been on more than 100 rescues in the past three years and countless more over her career. In “Found,” she writes about what it takes for her dedicated all-volunteer crew, both mentally and physically, to have the backs of every climber, backcountry skier, and hiker who head out into the Cascades near Seattle.

Loewen and SMR respond to everything from high profile, multi-day rescues in horrendous weather to folks calling to say they’re being chased by baby bears. Loewen has responded to calls about chest pain, has recovered the bodies of her own friends from avalanches and cornice failures, and has come to the rescue of callers panicking because their dog’s stuck on a ledge (while failing to mention they climbed up to get their dog and are stuck too). The stories are sobering, or funny, or both, and offer a personal glimpse into the mountain rescue crew and what good friends on a mission can accomplish in the middle of the night.

She lives in Carnation, Wash., with her husband and daughter.