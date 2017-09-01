HR County Transportation District board holds retreat on Sept. 6 at HR Fire

Hood River County Transportation District Board of Directors will hold a retreat on Sept. 6 at the Hood River Fire and Emergency Services building, on 18th Street near May Street, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The public is welcome to attend.
The district has just hired a new director, Patricia Fink.
The agenda starts with a “Transit 101” presentation, followed by lunch, and then a discussion of goal priorities for the director and the agency, and the budget for the coming year.
