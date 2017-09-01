Kegler's Corner: Fall Leagues Begin

Hello everybody, nice seeing you again! We’ve sure had a fine summer, haven’t we? I think we can all agree that it’s been a hot one. Well, we all know what’s just around the corner, don’t we? Yes, it won’t be long and we’ll be facing old man winter again, six months of cold and rain, but hopefully not as much of the white stuff as last time! A good way to beat those blues is to bowl league at Orchard Lanes and they start right after Labor Day — that’s when the action gets hot again, right here in Hood River, in the middle of our winter doldrums. You won’t want to miss it!

Here is the line-up for fall leagues: The incomparable Industrial league starts Monday at 7 p.m. on Sept. 11; the ladies wonderful Workshirkers league starts on Tuesday, Sept. 5; the terrific Tuesday Nite Mixed league starts at 7 p.m. on Sept. 19; the scrappy Senior leagues start on Wednesday, Sept. 6 and Thursday, Sept. 7 at 1:30 p.m.; the fast-paced, high scoring Fraternal league starts Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 7:30 p.m.; and the care-free County league starts on Thursday, Oct. 2 at 5:45 p.m.

Spots are still available in all leagues and for more information, check out orchardlanes.net or contact Pat Olson at Orchard Lanes, 1141 Tucker Road, Hood River, 541 386-1326. This season we want to welcome Sue Spellman to the fray, our new Hood River bowling association manager. She will be a valued asset to our team.

The fun summer Bolf league just concluded. The Bolf league bowls one week and golfs the next. Pat and Nate Olson won, so that makes them the best combined bowlers/golfers in Hood River! Congratulations.



We also held six challenges on our new, state of the art synthetic lanes this past summer. Synthetic lanes are found just about everywhere in bowling now and in all big tournaments. So, using our computerized lane machine, we put down six different oil patterns, including a couple used in pro and national tournaments. These were quite a test of our skills and local turnout was exceptional, proving that our bowlers like to be challenged. The pro patterns proved to be the toughest, which shows just how good those guys and gals are as they average well over 200 on them. Jeremy Bloom won on the pro Chameleon pattern and Pat Olson won on the pro Scorpion pattern, both averaging 183; Jeff Miller won on the 2016 USBC National Tournament singles and doubles pattern averaging 187; Jeff also won on the Middle Road pattern averaging 208 and the Broadway pattern averaging 200; and Bryan Mason really found the range and won on the Taj Mahal pattern averaging a solid 209. These are what are called sport patterns, which means they are about 30 pins a game more challenging than the typical house shot. We will provide fun, high scoring pristine lane conditions for your league, every week. Find out just how good you are at this great game — it’s a big step above open bowling. Let the good times roll!