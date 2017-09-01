0

Laura Jack debuts new book in HR

Local author Laura Jack debuts her new book, “The Compassion Code,” at Basik Açai Café on Sept. 6 from 6-8 p.m. The café is located at 112 Oak St. The book offers tools and resources to help readers become more compassionate with family, friends, co-workers, and themselves, particularly during life’s transitions and losses. It is available for purchase on Amazon and will soon be available through all retail outlets.

