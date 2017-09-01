Mike Anderson touched many lives in County

Hood River County Sheriff's Deputy Mike Anderson lost his battle with cancer this past Friday, Aug. 25.

Anderson was a 16-year veteran of the Hood River County Sheriff's Office. Anderson started his career as a volunteer with the Sheriff's Office in 2001 and was hired as a full-time deputy sheriff 2007. He grew up in Hood River County and was a well-respected and well-known member of the community, sheriff’s office staff said in a written statement.

Anderson served various roles such as marine deputy, search and rescue coordinator, patrol deputy and trainer. He touched many lives throughout the area and state, HRCSO noted.

Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 5, memorial contributions to the “Hood River County Mike Anderson Search and Rescue Fund” may be made at any U.S. Bank branch, including 1309 12th St., Hood River.

Ask your branch to deposit to this account established at the bank. All proceeds will go to support Hood River County Search and Rescue. The Anderson family would also encourage support of the Oregon Fallen Badge Foundation at www.oregonfallenbadge.com/help-support-our-efforts.html.

A memorial celebration for Anderson will be held Saturday, Sept. 16 at the Hood River Valley High School gymnasium. The start time is 1:30 p.m., and the public is invited to attend.

Memorial procession

The service will be preceded by a law enforcement procession, beginning at 11:30 a.m., from the waterfront Event Site on North Second Street in Hood River. The procession will go from Interstate 84 westbound from Exit 63 to Exit 62, then travel east on Cascade Street to Oak Street and 13th Street, then south on 13th to Tucker Road.

From Tucker, the procession will turn north onto Indian Creek and end at HRVHS. The public is encouraged to stand on the route along Cascade, Oak and 13th to Tucker Road to show their support for Anderson's family, who will be riding in the procession.

Parking at the high school will be limited, so carpooling is encouraged.