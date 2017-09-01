The Porch for Sept. 2 edition

WELL SAID: “If books didn’t have chapters, we wouldn’t know when to stop reading and have lunch.” — George Earley, the sage of Mt. Hood

SEEN AND HEARD: Elderly woman shops the dairy aisle while her husband hums and paces nearby, slowly tapping repeatedly on a metal post as if inspecting it for tonal quality … “Is it the all-seeing eye or that all eyes see?” (bumper sticker) … weathered, hand-made sign in car rear window: “Student Driver, Patience Please” … wind blows a single Oregon grape off a branch, and the pea-sized purple orb rolls straight and quick down the sloping sidewalk … among the temporary vinyl banners hanging from Riverside Community Church is “Catch the Spirit In The Wind,” a sign that sexton Joe Smith must routinely re-hang after it gets blown down by the wind …

“AND THEN THE MAN, HE STEPS RIGHT UP TO THE MICROPHONE …” When Mayor Paul Blackburn read a name Monday from the city council public comment signup list, the man said he would pass, adding, “But I’d like to speak last after I hear what everyone has said.” Upon which Blackburn pondered for a second and said, “I can’t promise I will honor that request.” The man stepped up.

CHALK LINES: Trio of pre-teens take turns playfully lying down inside the chalk diagrams, drawn on sidewalks, commemorating the Aug. 6 atomic bomb at Nagasaki. Asked if they know why the figures are there, one replied, “Because of that bomb thing that happened. We Googled it.”

THORNY WELCOME: Anyone else notice that the “Welcome to Hood River” sign on West Cascade is getting engulfed in blackberries? The vines surround the sign and are creeping up and over it. Well, this is the community to get your fruit …

BECAUSE SOMEONE has to keep track of these things: Selected rabbit names at Hood River County Fair: Yo Boyo, Scholar, Little Miss, Bigfoot, Ship, Hector, Emmett, Dr. Squibbles, Totoro, Max (several), and in adjoining cages — Sherlock and Moriarty.

SIGN of the Week: Newly-installed “20 percent grade” — north-facing sign at 12th Street and Eugene, where 12th dives down from Sherman to State. The sign is unique in Hood River, and serves as a fitting warning for any drive down what is almost certainly the most precipitous couple of blocks in town.

T-SHIRT OF THE WEEK: “Average: It Fits in More Places.”

BUMPER STICKER OF THE WEEK: (see photo…)

— Kirby Neumann-Rea