Roy Webster swim cancelled

Emergency responders and support are busy fighting the Eagle Creek Fire in Hood River County, which has greatly impacted the air quality in the Gorge and throughout Hood River County. Without necessary emergency support for the swim, and with deteriorating air quality, the Roy Webster Cross-Channel Swim has been cancelled.

Air quality in the Columbia River Gorge is expected to be in the “Limited/Very Unhealthy” range on Monday. The Hood River County Public Health Department has issued a recommendation that everyone should avoid heavy or prolonged outdoor exertion in those conditions.

“We greatly regret having to cancel the 75th celebration of the Roy Webster Cross-Channel Swim, but the safety of our swimmers and volunteers is most important to us. The county’s support systems and resources are working hard battling the Eagle Creek fire and protecting our nearby Cascade Locks community. Our thoughts are with those battling the fire. We hope that our registrants can be understanding of the necessity for cancellation,” said Mike Glover, President/CEO of the Hood River County Chamber of Commerce.

Although the registration fee is non-refundable, in light of the extraordinary circumstances, the Chamber is offering 2017 registered participants a 50 percent discount on 2018 event registration, via a promotion code to be sent separately.

