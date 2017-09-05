‘Citizen Activism 101’ workshop Sept. 16

Want to improve life for yourself and your neighbors or have a concern about local, state or federal laws? Learn about strategies for change and more during Donna Cohen’s workshop, “Citizen Activism 101.”

This workshop takes place on Sept. 16 at 2 p.m. in the Jeanne Marie Gaulke Community Meeting Room at the Hood River Library.

Attendees will learn about examples of successful advocacy at the local and national level, how to choose their battles, who makes the rules for activism, tools for change and how to track state and federal legislation. This program is free and open to the public. For more information, call 541-386-2535.