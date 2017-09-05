‘Day hike’ turns into overnight rescue along Eagle Creek trail

Tunnel Falls is not designed to sleep anyone, let alone 140 people, but it was the scene of the biggest and most famous impromptu campout in years in Hood River County.

All 153 of the fire-stranded hikers on Eagle Creek Trail got out safely Sunday afternoon, making the 14 mile hike to Wahtum Lake, south of Punch Bowl, while they had started out Saturday planning to walk perhaps three miles. The hikers had gone from Eagle Creek trailhead to Punch Bowl Falls when the Eagle Creek Fire erupted and cut them off, meaning they could safely only go south. The rescue happened with the help of agencies and rescue groups — and the hikers themselves.

Lumi Berman, 3, kept hikers’ spirits up, said her parents Chris and Maria Berman of Portland. Maya Merrill of Salem celebrated her 16th birthday with 139 friends, and a Portland couple had a first date they’ll never forget.

“Overall, it was one of the best hikes I’ve ever been on,” said Noah Brown, 16, of Salem, who hiked with Merrill and 10 fellow Salem high schoolers on a summer’s end “day hike” — and made 130 or so new friends in the next 24 hours.

A group of 10 or so 20-something adults saw to the safety of the group they lovingly called “the minors.” Grateful parents distributed hugs and snacks at the Eagle Creek hatchery Sunday as three Hood River County School District buses arrived from Wahtum Lake, all hikers accounted for.

“I’ve never had a birthday like that. It was really something,” said Merrill. “I was with like the best people, really positive, helping people.”

The rescue was “a team effort,” said Rob Donez of Portland, an Air Force medic who many hikers credited with able leadership on the overnight trail sojourn in which most hikers had little more than the clothes on their backs; those with food and water, and water filters, shared what they had. Responders brought blankets, water and food between 2 and 4 a.m., and stayed with the group through the morning hike out between 7 a.m. and noon. Crag Rats, Pacific Northwest Search and Rescue, U.S. Forest Service, and Hood River County Sheriff’s Office personnel were stationed at Wahtum and made their down the trail to make sure all hikers were safe.

Donez had just moved to Portland and went with Cassie Smith on what was to be a three-hour hike for a first date.

“It wound up a day and a night and another day,” Smith said.

“I just tried to keep them moving,” Donez said. Smith said.

“They could see Rob knew what he was doing, so everyone kind of assumed I did too. I was his cohort.” She served as runner, going up and down the trail between two groups with phones who were able to communicate.

“The kids were great,” Donez said. “We had one case of first aid. All 140 of us stepped up. It was pretty wonderful to watch.”

“It was pretty remarkable,” said Deputy Chris Guertin, who is Search and Rescue coordinator with Hood River County Sheriff’s Office.

“It’s 14 miles from the trailhead to Wahtum Lake. Those folks endured the uphill. A lot of Eagle Creek is fairly easy until you get back in there, but it does get steep.

“It’s an unprecedented situation and it worked out really well, especially given the area. It’s pretty remote,” he said.