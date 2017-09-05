Death Notices for Sept. 6 edition: Elizabeth Corson, Winifred Bodolay, Michael Daschel, JoAnn Brace, Thurman Cantrell and Gwendoline Taylor

Elizabeth Corson

Elizabeth Corson, age 59, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Aug. 28, 2017, at a local care facility.

Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

Winifred Bodolay

Winifred Bodolay, age 99, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Sept. 1, 2017, at a local assisted living residence.

Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

Michael Daschel

Michael Norman Daschel, age 60, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at home Sept. 1, 2017.

Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

JoAnn Brace

JoAnn Brace, age 83, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at home Sept. 2, 2017. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

Thurman Cantrell

Thurman D. Cantrell, age 73, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at home Sept. 2, 2017. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

Gwendoline Taylor

Gwendoline L. Taylor, age 93, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at a local care facility Sept. 2, 2017. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.