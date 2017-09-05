Death Notices for Sept. 6 edition: Elizabeth Corson, Winifred Bodolay, Michael Daschel, JoAnn Brace, Thurman Cantrell and Gwendoline Taylor

Elizabeth Corson
Elizabeth Corson, age 59, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Aug. 28, 2017, at a local care facility.
Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
Winifred Bodolay
Winifred Bodolay, age 99, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Sept. 1, 2017, at a local assisted living residence.
Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
Michael Daschel
Michael Norman Daschel, age 60, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at home Sept. 1, 2017.
Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
JoAnn Brace
JoAnn Brace, age 83, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at home Sept. 2, 2017. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
Thurman Cantrell
Thurman D. Cantrell, age 73, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at home Sept. 2, 2017. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
Gwendoline Taylor
Gwendoline L. Taylor, age 93, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at a local care facility Sept. 2, 2017. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
More like this story
- Death notices for July 12: Jewel Sherrell, Larry Korhonen, Barbara Kiser, Ricky Elliott, Bernice Gregory, Steven Heiss and Winifred Scheir
- Death Notice for May 20: Joyce Decker
- Death notices for May 6: Hadley Whiting, Betty Vance, Gary Schoenecker, Gary Schuhart, Vern Riddle, James Faught and Jerry Swindell
- Death notices for Jan. 11: Larry Anderson, Berniece Hutson, Elizabeth Jackson, Christine Knight and Wayne Ryan
- Death Notices for Feb. 14:
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment