Fire images: Sept. 6 edition

Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea
Smoke covers Cascade Locks as deputy Joe Wampler of Hood River County Sheriff’s Office talks with Cascade Locks resident Beau Koch on WaNaPa Avenue in front of Cascade Locks School — closed due to the fire on Tuesday, the first day of the new school year.
