Fire images: Sept. 6 edition

Smoke covers Cascade Locks as deputy Joe Wampler of Hood River County Sheriff’s Office talks with Cascade Locks resident Beau Koch on WaNaPa Avenue in front of Cascade Locks School — closed due to the fire on Tuesday, the first day of the new school year.

Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea
As of Tuesday, September 5, 2017

Photo by Emily Yan

Hiker Emily Yan recorded the welcome arrival of Pacific Northwest Search and Rescue responders, who brought water and other supplies down from Wahtum Lake.

Photo by Noah Brown

Noah Brown's photo shows hikers hunkered down for the night.

Photo by Leah Lapierre

Leah Lapierre’s image from across the Columbia River.

Photo by Steven Datnoff, also from across the Columbia.

Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea

EAGLE CREEK Fire viewed Sunday at 4 p.m. from the Bridge of the Gods. Six multi-agency “strike teams” were ready to go Monday in case the fire endangers homes, and began “defensible space” preparations around structures. The blaze is under Unified Command of U.S. Forest Service, Oregon Fire Marshal’s Office and Oregon Department of Forestry. Agencies responding came from both sides of the river, joining Cascade Locks Fire, Hood River County Sheriff and U.S. Forest Service, included Skamania and Multnomah County Sheriff, and the fire districts and departments from North Bonneville and Skamania, Westside, Wy’east, Hood River, Gresham, and Troutdale. Parkdale Fire responded at Wahtum Lake along with Department of Forestry and Crag Rats Search and Rescue.

