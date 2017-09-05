Service Announcements for Sept. 6 edition: Roland Solberg, Oramay Hartley, Maria Delgado-Flores and Felix Vivian-Lopez

Roland Solberg

Roland “Andy” Andrew Solberg of Hood River, Ore., passed away on Aug. 20, 2017, at his home surrounded by friends and family. Roland was born Jan. 31, 1956, in Longview, Wash., and was 61 years of age at the time of his passing. A memorial service will be held at 4:20 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTrib-uteCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Oramay Hartley

Oramay Hartley of Hood River, Ore., passed away on Aug. 24, 2017, at the Hood River Care Center. Oramay was born on May 16, 1930, and was 87 years of age at the time of her passing. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7 at Anderson’s Tribute Center. A reception will take place after Oramay’s memorial and her graveside service at Idlewilde Cemetery will follow. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTrib-uteCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Maria Delgado-Flores

Maria Guadalupe Delgado-Flores passed away Sept. 2, 2017, at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She was born Aug. 31, 1931, and was 86 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

•

La señora Maria Guadalupe Delgado-Flores falleció el 2 de Septiembre del 2017 en el Centro Medico de Providence St. Vincent en Portland, Oregon. Maria nació el 31 de Agosto del 1931 y tenía 86 años de edad cuando falleció. Los servicios funerarios están bajo la dirección de la funeraria Anderson’s Tribute Center y quedan pendiente. (Funerales • Recepciones • Cremaciones) 1401 Belmont Avenue, Hood River, Oregón 97031. Por favor visite www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com para dejar una nota de condolencias para la familia.

Felix Vivian-Lopez

Felix Vivian-Lopez of Hood River, Oregon passed away on September 2, 2017, at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center in Portland, Oregon. Felix was born on May 30, 1945, and was 72 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTrib-uteCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

•

El señor Felix Vivian-Lopez falleció el 2 de Septiembre del 2017 en el Centro Medico de Providence St. Vincent en Portland, Oregon. Felix nació el 30 de Mayo del 1945 y tenía 72 años de edad cuando falleció. Los servicios funerarios están bajo la dirección de la funeraria Anderson’s Tribute Center y quedan pendiente. (Funerales • Recepciones • Cremaciones) 1401 Belmont Avenue, Hood River, Oregón 97031. Por favor visite www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com para dejar una nota de condolencias para la familia.