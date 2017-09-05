‘ASPIRE’ program seeks volunteers

The ASPIRE program at Hood River Valley High School is seeking volunteers to help encourage all students to further their education, set goals and achieve career dreams.

ASPIRE stands for Access to Student Assistance Programs in Reach for Everyone.

Lisa Brookshire, the Columbia Regional Access Specialist for the ASPIRE program, will be the trainer for the first session on Thursday, Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. in the Hood River Valley High School library. Participants will learn about the goals for ASPIRE, how to advise students, and tips to create a successful volunteer experience.

The second session will be taught by Lisa Roberts, the high school ASPIRE coordinator, on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. at the HRVHS computer lab. All new volunteers and continuing volunteers are encouraged to attend.

To sign up or learn about other ASPIRE training opportunities, contact Roberts in the SUMMIT Center at the high school at 541-387-5034 ext. 3 or lisa.roberts@hood-river.k12.or.us.

ASPIRE trains and matches ASPIRE volunteers with students to research, identify colleges or technical schools and locate scholarship opportunities. The program brings together students, schools staff, community volunteers and parents to help students overcome obstacles to continue their education.