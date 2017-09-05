Auditions next week for ‘Christmas Carol’

Plays for Non-Profits holds auditions for their holiday show, “A Christmas Carol,” from 6-8 p.m. on both Monday, Sept. 11 and Tuesday, Sept. 12 at the Hood River County Library.

Rehearsals begin during the last week of September and performances are scheduled for the first three weekends in December at Wy’east Performing Arts Center in Odell. Production sponsors are G. Willikers Toy Shoppe, Shortt Supply and Skyline Hospitals with proceeds to benefit the Hood River Christmas Project and Washington Gorge Action Programs (Food Banks).

There are roles for 12 male and 10 female actors, ranging in age from 10 to 70, and parts for eight crew members who participate in the action of the play.

Gary Young has written a special script adaptation for the show, based in part on the beloved Charles Dickens’ novel, and will reprise his role as Ebenezer Scrooge. Bill Weiler is conjuring up musical numbers and Barbara Young is coordinating marketing for the production. Anyone interested in auditioning can contact the director, Lynda Dallman, for an advance copy of the script at lyndadocs@aol.com.