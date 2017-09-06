Catering company seeks workers to help feed firefighters

Latitude Catering — contracted with the U.S. Forest Service — is seeking 15 to 20 individuals to provide dining services to firefighters at the Hood River County Fairgrounds, home of an incident base camp for the Eagle Creek Fire.

Cooks and those with food handling experience are needed, as well as individuals to help set up camp, put together lunches and doing “whatever needs to be done” to provide services to firefighters. Applicants must be able to work as part of a team, have good communications skills and be 18 years of age or older. Food handling experience is a plus.

Work starts tomorrow at 9 a.m. and will last until the fire dissipates. Salary is $15 an hour. Those hired will be contracted workers.

To apply, email Frank.campagna@worlddining.com; put “Hood River project” in the subject line. Include your name, phone number, availability and skills.

Frank Campagna, managing partner of World Dining, said his food service crew coming to the incident base at the fairgrounds, due to arrive in the afternoon on Sept. 6, was dispatched to the Gorge from the fire in Sisters. They will set up first thing in the morning on Sept. 7, he said.

“We could really use people starting at 9 a.m.,” he said.