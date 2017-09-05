Champion crowned

Ethan Woo, right, victor at the Rock Paper Scissors Tournament on Oak Street, battles Nick Piersall Friday evening. The event brought dozens of competitors together for the seventh annual tournament, hosted by Andrew’s Pizza and Bakery, and Mr. Elive Productions, with prizes from local businesses.
