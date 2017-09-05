0

Champion crowned

Ethan Woo, right, victor at the Rock Paper Scissors Tournament on Oak Street, battles Nick Piersall Friday evening.

Photo by Patrick Mulvihill
Ethan Woo, right, victor at the Rock Paper Scissors Tournament on Oak Street, battles Nick Piersall Friday evening.

As of Tuesday, September 5, 2017

Ethan Woo, right, victor at the Rock Paper Scissors Tournament on Oak Street, battles Nick Piersall Friday evening. The event brought dozens of competitors together for the seventh annual tournament, hosted by Andrew’s Pizza and Bakery, and Mr. Elive Productions, with prizes from local businesses.

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)