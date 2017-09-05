‘Coloring Book Challenge’ brings donations to FISH, Klahre House

Columbia Center for the Art’s recent Coloring Book Challenge Project has resulted in a donation of 300 coloring books and coloring utensils to the FISH Food Bank and The Next Door’s Klahre House. Many of the coloring books are by local artists Sally Bills Bailey and Charlene Rivers, and the coloring kits include crayons, colored pencils and markers.

The project is part of the art center’s goal of bringing art to people in all parts of the local community. “Ideas for engaging seniors, kids, teenagers, adults, men, women, boys, and girls — the staff at CCA is forever developing the means of making art happen in the lives of those around us. And kids ... I’m telling you, when you see kids engage in art it makes your heart sing,” said CCA Executive Director Kerry Cobb.

“So one day recently, the CCA staff was talking about ways to bring art into the lives of under-served kids in our community, and we got this idea to supply coloring books and utensils like crayons, markers, and pencils to kids who have little or no art in their lives. We called two wonderful local non-profit organizations that support families and children, the FISH Food Bank and The Next Door’s Klahre House, and proposed the idea.”

“Thank you, Columbia Center for the Arts for the wonderful donation of coloring books and drawing supplies,” said a Klahre House representative. “When the migrant children in the orchards receive these, they will beam with joy.”

CCA plans to continue the project with outreach and collaboration with additional local non-profit organizations that serve children in the area.