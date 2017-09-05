Creative ballet classes see new format at CG Dance Academy

Ballet classes at the Columbia Gorge Dance Academy in Hood River will continue as usual this year, even though the holiday ballet, “Scenes from the Nutcracker,” was retired last year. The replacement for the holiday performance will be announced soon. Nancy Clement and Theresa Mason, academy ballet teachers, are preparing for classes to begin the week of Sept. 11.

Clement is offering 3-4-year-old Creative Ballet classes in two 10-week sessions, fall and spring. The fall session runs Sept. 11 to Nov. 14, and the spring session April 9 to June 12. All other ballet classes will continue throughout the school year, September through June, with a January break.

“Our goal is to teach each ballet class with a solid technical foundation suitable for the pre-professional dancer, yet we realize that the majority of our students are here for the fun and enjoyment of dance,” said Clement.

For information on this and other classes, visit columbiagorgedanceacademy.com, or contact Clement at mnclement@gorge.net.