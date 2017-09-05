DACA bilingual info sessions planned

Immigration Counseling Service, a non-profit immigration legal services program with an office in Hood River, is hosting two bilingual community information sessions this week.

These are for anyone interested to learn more about the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, what happened with President Donald Trump’s rescinding of the DACA program on Sept. 5, what this means for current DACA recipients, what might happen in the future, and what actions can people take now.

The sessions will take place as follows:

Sept. 6 — 7 p.m. at Mid Valley Elementary School in the upper gym, 3686 Davis Drive, Odell.

Sept. 7 —6:30 p.m. at Columbia Gorge Community College, Building 2 lecture hall, The Dalles campus 400 E Scenic Drive, The Dalles.