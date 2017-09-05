Entertainment Update for Sept. 6 edition

If the smoke isn’t too thick, we should be able to see Ashleigh Flynn’s new all-female band the Riveters on Tuesday evening at The Ruins. “We’ve been working on a new record, which is smokin'!” Flynn recently said, but let’s hope it’s just musical smoke and not adding more to what we already have here. She also said the music is “a little more honky-tonkish” and that Kathryn Claire joins the band on fiddle. Springhouse Cellar, 13 Railroad Ave, Hood River; 541-308-0700. — Jim Drake

Chase Padgett brings guitar skills to Sept. 7 performance

The Mid-Columbia Community Concert Association starts the 2017-2018 season on Thursday, Sept. 7, with a performance by guitarist Chase Padgett with his “6 Guitars.” “6 Guitars” is a pitch perfect blend of music, comedy and characters. A single performer portrays 6 different guitar playing characters each sharing their own style of music. As the show unfolds, audiences are treated to great songs from each genre that showcase breathtaking musicianship. The concert is at The Dalles High School starting at 7 p.m. Individual concert tickets are available at the door, at Lines of Designs and Klindt's Book Store in The Dalles. Single ticket prices may be applied to a season's ticket for this and all remaining concerts.

Soul Prophet at The Pines

Coming up at The Pines:

Friday, Sept. 8, 6-9 p.m.

Soul Prophet is led by Amber Nelson. She has put together a collection of R&B songs with heartfelt arrangements. The Pines Tasting Room, 202 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-993-8301.

Huckleberry Fest in Bingen Sept. 8-10

Main stage entertainment for this year’s Huckleberry Fest in Bingen includes:

Sept. 8: Paradise of Samoa Polynesian Dance (6 p.m.); 6 Del Rio (8 p.m.)

Sept. 9: Harmony of the Gorge (noon); White Salmon Jazz (1 p.m.); Jamba Marimba (3 p.m.); Ontiverso, Bonham & Ortlieb (4:30 p.m.); One Trick Pony (6 p.m.); Gorge Belly Dancers (7:30 p.m.); Mike Brummell & The New Iberians (8 p.m.).

Sept. 10: Gadzooks (noon); Cyparkski & Nielson (2 p.m.).

For the full schedule of activities including the parade and HuckJam Skateboard Competition visit www.huckleberry-fest.com.

Maryhill’s Music on the Terrace

Maryhill Winery features top northwest regional acts outside on the terrace most weekends, 1-5 p.m.

Sept. 10: Lloyd Jones

Sept. 16: Haley Johnson

Sept. 23: Kit Garoutte and Moe Dixon

Sept. 24: Nate Botsford

Sept. 30: Heather Keizur and Steve Christofferson

Maryhill Winery, 9774 Hwy. 14, Goldendale, Wash.; 877-627-9445.

Cascade Singers meet Sept. 11

Cascade Singers community choir begins its fall season Monday, Sept. 11. Work will begin with a major classical work, Mozart’s “Missa Brevis in F,” and other choral selections for a holiday concert in December. The singers meet under the direction of Lloyd Walworth Mondays from 7-9 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 10th and Union Streets, in The Dalles. One-hour work sessions also take place Thursdays at 7 p.m. Rehearsals are open to all interested singers who will then audition with the director. The choir often appears at community events, with formal concerts at Christmas, St. Patrick's Day, and late spring.

Entertainment listings can be e-mailed to jdrake@hoodrivernews.com.