Hood River Youth Football will host Gorge League games this month

Fall is in the air, which means football season is in full swing! HRVHS football began competition last week and this week the Hood River Youth Football tackle teams are ready for action as they gear up for this season.

This past weekend the youth teams competed in a jamboree which focused on getting coaches and players prepared for the season ahead. “All the football players were amazing last weekend,” said Rita Britt, proud parent and communications chair for youth football. “The kids were having a good time playing the game and it was a great preseason showing of the exciting season to come.”

Before the season has started the community has already showed an outstanding amount of support for their youth football league. “It’s been a great start to the 2017 Youth Football tackle season and with all the community support and the wonderful parents to make it all possible, we hope to grow and expand on the program for many years to come,” said Britt.

A few weeks ago, on Aug. 25, youth football ran their biggest fundraiser of the season at the Blue and Gold game and without the parent volunteers, spectators, and businesses who are supporting this league, it would’ve been difficult to make this happen for the kids.

Which is why Britt would like to thank “Rosauers, Pietros Pizza, Copper West Properties, Tum a Lum Lumber, Safeway, the parents and spectators, for the role everyone has played in making this league what it has come to be for the kids.” At the end of the fundraiser youth football was able to raise enough money to purchase tackle rolls for the program.

“Again, thank you to our huge volunteer efforts and the many businesses and community members that have contributed,” said John Rust, Community Education Director.

Youth football kicks off on Sept. 23 starting at 9 a.m. at the HRVHS football field. Hood River competes in the Gorge League, which consists of teams from White Salmon, The Dalles, Corbett, Stevenson and Glendale; Hood River will travel to each of these towns before the season is over. If you miss the kids in action week one you’ll be able to go out and get to see a glimpse of the future come their next home games on Oct. 7.