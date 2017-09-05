Horizon hires Nellermoe, Marble

Horizon Christian School announces that Miriam (Mim) Nellermoe has been hired to teach for the 2017-18 academic year.

Nellermoe will be teaching music, preK through six grade, geography and PE. Nellermoe received a BA degree from Texas Lutheran College in sports medicine, kinesiology and PE/ health and a Master of Arts in education/ teaching from Augustana College.

She and her husband, Jeff, recently returned from China, where she was an international educational consultant for seven schools. Prior to moving China, she was a teacher at a Christian school in Utah. Her experiences also include working in China with special needs children without a school, Russian prison boys and Orphans Plan and Pray camps, and Kosovo war orphans in Christ-centered Olympic Games. Her personal interests include training horses and dogs as therapy for special needs children, music, sailing, swimming, tennis, skiing, camping, and reading.

Superintendent Ken Block noted, “Mim has the education, experience and a solid Christian background. We are pleased to have someone who is so qualified and has such a variety of ministry experiences. We are confident of her abilities in all areas and look forward to having her on the team.”

Returning to Horizon Christian School is Kristin Marble, who will be teaching first grade. Kristin was a Horizon art and elementary teacher for six years. She has a Bachelor of Arts degree in art from Pepperdine University and a Master of Arts in Education from Warner Pacific University.

“Kristin is one of those master teachers who shines in the classroom and we are very grateful to have her return to the team,” said Block.

Also returning is Angela Rouse, who will be an aide at the third and fourth grade level. Rounding out the teaching team is Angelique Garrett, an aide in the pre-kindergarten aide classroom.