New teachers join Hood River County School District

As of Tuesday, September 5, 2017

Pati Acosta, ESOL, Parkdale

Peg Bogard, Language Arts, Hood River MS

Haidee Copeland, autism/behavior specialist

Jen Hurley Klee, Spanish, HRVHS

Craig McMillen, ESOL, Mid Valley

Raz Mason, Language Arts, HRVHS

Carolina Nava, Bilingual Math Teacher, Wy’east

Grace Parson, Student Support Specialist, Cascade Locks

Raenell Rafferty, Counselor, HRVHS

Brian Stenberg, PE/Health, Wy’east MS

Maggie Teem, Learning Specialist, Parkdale

Not pictured but also joining the HRCSD staff this school year are:

Annie Haifley, 2nd/3rd Grade Teacher and ESOL Specialist, Cascade Locks

Lindsay Rosselle, Learning Specialist, Pine Grove

Annie Bourinskie, Learning Specialist, Hood River Middle School

