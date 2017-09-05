New teachers join Hood River County School District

Not pictured but also joining the HRCSD staff this school year are:
Annie Haifley, 2nd/3rd Grade Teacher and ESOL Specialist, Cascade Locks
Lindsay Rosselle, Learning Specialist, Pine Grove
Annie Bourinskie, Learning Specialist, Hood River Middle School
