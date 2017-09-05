Smith, Cohen mark 40 years

Christie Smith and Ron Cohen celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary hiking in Yosemite National Park. The couple has lived in Parkdale since 1975 and were married Sept. 7, 1977. They also lived and worked in Yosemite National Park for many years. Ron is president of Middle Mountain Tax Services, Ltd., and vice-president of Middle Mountain Book Company (Waucoma Bookstore). Christie is the travel medicine nurse at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital and an ex-soccer mom.