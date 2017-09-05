Sports briefs for Sept. 6

Fifth Annual Love Your Community Tennis Tournament and Fundraiser Sept. 9

Join others at Tsuruta Tennis Courts in Hood River on Sept. 9 from 3-8 p.m. for a fun-filled community tennis doubles mixer tournament and celebrate the resurfacing of the damaged courts. Sign up and score points as an individual in this fun mix-and-match, round-robin-style doubles tournament! Proceeds go toward maintaining the community tennis courts. Registration includes tournament entry and prizes, as well as food and drinks during the end-of-tournament party. Deadline to sign up is Sept. 6. For information and registration, visit hoodrivertennistournament.eventbrite.com.

HRVHS cheer to host junior cheer clinic Sept. 9

The Hood River Valley High School cheerleaders invite all area kindergarten through fifth grader students to a junior cheerleading clinic on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the high school. Registration for the event will be the day of, at 9:30 a.m. and forms can be picked up in the main offices of the local elementary schools. Current HRV cheerleaders and coaches will run the clinic. Kids will be divided into age groups and will learn a cheer and a short dance, as well as basic cheerleading techniques. The junior cheerleaders will then perform their routines at the high school varsity football game, Sept. 15. Cost of the clinic is $40; a special sweatshirt can also be purchased for $15. The clinic fee includes lunch, cheerleader awards and goodies, pom poms and entry into the Sept. 15 game. For more information, contact lisakawachi@yahoo.com.

Tenth Annual Hood River Hall of Fame Banquet Sept. 9

The 10th year of the Hood River Hall of Fame Banquet will be celebrated on Sept. 9 with nine players and three teams being inducted into the HRV Athletic Hall of Fame. However, the party begins a day before as the annual hat ceremony will be going on during halftime of the home HRVHS football game Sept. 8 at Henderson Stadium. After the hat ceremony, the next morning those signed up will take their clubs to the green with an 8 a.m. golf tournament at the Indian Creek Golf Course. Teams of four people will participate in this event and for more information contact the athletic department at HRVHS. After the tournament, the day will end with the banquet and induction of the 2017 hall of famers at 6:30 p.m. If planning to attend this event, please RSVP and reserve your seats and/or table with Divots Indian Creek Golf Course. Contact HRVHS athletic department for more information.

Upcoming HRV, Horizon games

HRV boys soccer will welcome Hillsboro on Sept. 6 for a matchup at Henderson Stadium at 6:30 p.m., but before that the girls team will go up against Hillsboro at 4:30 p.m. On Sept. 5, volleyball plays Mountain View High School at 5:30 p.m. at Vannet Court, but due to the Cascade Locks fire there could be changes to when this game is played. Water polo will head to Sam Barlow for their first head to head match on Sept. 7. To end the week on Sept. 8

HRV football will be playing their first home game of the season against Gresham High School at 7 p.m., same night as the hall of fame hat ceremony which will happen at halftime.

Horizon soccer cancels Sept. 5 game against Grandview Christrian.