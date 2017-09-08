Death notices for Sept. 9 edition: Paul Simer, Leo Bakurjian, Gloria Graves and Saburo Akiyama

Paul Simer
Paul Thomas Simer, age 89, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Sept. 4, 2017, at a local care facility. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
Leo Bakurjian
Leo "Russ" Bakurjian of The Dalles, Ore., passed away on Sept. 5, 2017, at his home surrounded by family. Russ was born on July 25, 1942, and was 75 years old at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, 204 E. Fourth St., The Dalles. Visit www. andersonstributecenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Gloria Graves
Gloria Graves of Hood River, Ore., passed away on Sept. 7, 2017, at her home. Gloria was born on April 29, 1926, and was 91 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Saburo Akiyama
Saburo Akiyama of Hood River, Ore., passed away on Sept. 7, 2017, at Providence Brookside Manor. Sab was born on April 7, 1924, and was 93 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
More like this story
- Service notices for July 20: Jennifer Gutierrez and Betty Akiyama
- Service announcements for July 27: Ada Redlock, Douglas Warnock, Betty Akiyama and Virginia Phillips
- Death notices for April 12: James Ingraham, Dennis Heil, Terrence Erickson, Jerry Kelly and Leo Dillon
- Death and Service Announcements for June 8
- Death Notices for June 9: Randalyn Clark, Hilda Duran and John Martin
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment