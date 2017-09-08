GTA hosts tech showcase Sept. 20 at Springhouse

Curious about what some of the tech businesses in the Gorge do?

The Gorge Technology Alliance (GTA) invites all tech enthusiasts and job seekers to its Sept. 20 Gorge Tech Showcase for short presentations from 10 tech company members.

From software to advanced manufacturing, unmanned aerial systems (drone) companies and more, learn about the growing tech industry in the Gorge. Presenters include 4-Tell, Cardinal IG, Custom Interface, Hood Tech/ TacAero, Innovative Composite Engineering, Insitu, Sagetech, Trillium Engineering, UTC Aerospace Systems, and Zepher.

The event will be at Springhouse Cellar Winery, 3 Railroad Ave., Hood River. Networking and appetizers begin at 6 p.m., with presentations around 6:30 p.m., and more networking to follow. Entrance is $10 for non-GTA members (all students and GTA Members are free) and appetizers are included. RSVPs are required to 541-296-2266 or Jessica @crgta.org.

The Gorge Technology Alliance is the regional tech industry association that supports, connects and develops the technology community of the Columbia River Gorge with networking and educational events, business support and promotion, workforce development and STEM education. Learn more at crgta.org.