‘Insurance 101’ sets workshop

The Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace will sponsor “Health Insurance 101,” a free one-hour workshop on understanding health insurance in The Dalles.

The event, which is open to the public, will be held from noon to 1 p.m. on Sept. 26, at the Celilo Cancer Center, 1800 E 19th St. in The Dalles.

The workshop will help attendees prepare for the health insurance open enrollment period that begins next fall. An experienced health insurance educator from Marketplace will:

• Explain how health insurance works

• Describe coverage options

• Answer questions about health insurance in Oregon

To register, call 855-268-3767 (toll-free) or email info.marketplace@ore-gon.gov.