Music Fest of the Gorge expands to two venues

The third annual Music Festival of the Gorge (MFOG) expands this year to include two venues for live music — at the Hood River Waterfront Park Amphitheater, and at Springhouse Cellar Winery and Tasting Room.

The free, family-friendly event happens Sept. 16 and is a fundraiser to support music programs in the Hood River County School District through the Matt Klee Scholarship Fund and Arts in Education of the Gorge.

Musical lineup includes local bands covering an array of musical genres beginning at 1 p.m. Portland native Scott Pemberton takes the main stage at Waterfront Park at 8 p.m., and Tony Smiley will headline at the same time at Springhouse Cellar.

After-hours music will continue, beginning at 10 p.m., at three locations: Camp 1805, Volcanic Bottle Shoppe, and Slopeswell Cider Co.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase at both main venues. There will also be kid-friendly activities.

For more information on the festival, lineup, and venues, visit musicfestivalofthegorge.com.

For more information on the Matt Klee Scholarship fund, visit livelikeMatt.org.