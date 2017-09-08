Service announcements for Sept. 9: Katherine McNerney and Ina Holman

Katherine McNerney

Katherine “Kathy” Elaine McNerney of Parkdale, Ore., passed away Aug. 31, 2017. Kathy was born at Hood River Hospital on May 20, 1941. Services are planned for 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9 at Parkdale Community Church, 4910 Baseline Drive, Mt. Hood, Ore., with a reception immediately following. A viewing will be held Friday, Sept. 8 from 4-6 p.m. at Anderson’s Tribute Center in Hood River. Donations in memory of Kathy may be made to Parkdale Community Church, PO Box 37, Parkdale OR 97041, or to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington VA 22215.

Ina Holman

Ina Holman of Hood River, Ore., died Friday, July 28, 2017, at Flagstone Assisted Living. She was 88 years old at the time of her passing. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15 at Juniper Haven Cemetery in Prineville, Ore. A memorial service will then take place at 2 p.m. on Sept. 16 at Anderson's Tribute Center in Hood River.