Tri-County Recycling committee meets Wednesday in The Dalles

The Tri-County Hazardous Waste and Recycling Program’s next steering committee meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 13 from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at the Wasco County Planning Department, located at 2705 East Second St. in The Dalles.

Representatives from the member agencies of the counties of Wasco, Sherman and Hood River, and the cities of The Dalles, Hood River, Cascade Locks, Mosier, Dufur and Maupin will hold their meeting to discuss approval of minutes, fiscal and progress reports, lead agency, budget, status of facilities, staffing, grants and other miscellaneous items.

The nine governments signed an intergovernmental agreement in November 2003 to build and operate two permanent household hazardous waste collection facilities in Hood River and The Dalles, and conduct satellite collection events throughout the region. Wasco County is the lead agency.

The facilities and events collect hazardous wastes from households, businesses and institutions which are Conditionally Exempt Small Quantity Generators, as well as pesticide wastes from farmers and ranchers.

For more information call Tri-County Hazardous Waste & Recycling Program at 541-506-2636.