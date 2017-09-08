CCA holds holiday play auditions

Auditions for Columbia Center for the Arts’ holiday play, “Merry Christmas, Strega Nona,” by Tomie de Paola, will be held at the center, 215 Cascade Ave., on Friday, Sept. 22 from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 23 from 10 a.m. to noon.

“Merry Christmas, Strega Nona” is a musical with a few soloists and a very active ensemble of choral singers and speaking characters. Singing roles include Strega Nona (adult/senior female), Big Anthony (teen/young adult male), Bambolona (teen/young adult female), Signora Rosa (female, any age), and the “Zampognari” — singing shepherds (any gender, any age). Ensemble and non-singing roles include the Baker, Mayor, Priest, Traveling Puppeteer, and many other townspeople of all ages. There are also roles for children in third grade and older: Little Paolo and his (or her) friends. Dancers, jugglers, gymnasts, and musicians are being sought to join the ensemble.

Performances will be Dec. 8-10 and Dec. 14-16.

About the play

It’s the month of Advent and Strega Nona has set aside her magic tricks. “Christmas has a magic all its own,” she says. Join the foolish Big Anthony, the baker’s daughter Bambolona, and all the townspeople as they try to find the perfect gift for Strega Nona — if Big Anthony doesn’t mess everything up first.