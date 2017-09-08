Community boosted Farm Worker Celebration

The first Celebration Day for Farm Workers, held Aug. 26, was a major success, according to organizer Nubia Contreras of the sponsoring Oregon Human Development Corporation (OHDC). The event at Jackson Park drew around 450-500 people throughout the day.

Contreras wrote, “We can’t express how happy we were with the turnout of the event, even if we did end up running out of food and drinks. It was truly an honor to have planned this celebration for all the farm workers in the area.

Honored at the gathering were farm workers with longevity at Yasui, Inc., based near Odell:

20 years —Yolanda Zabala, Yolanda Garcia, Maria Avila;

25 years — Hector Frias;

35 years — Enrique Tello, Guadalupe Valderrama, Santos Oropeza, Maria Alicia Oropeza, Daniel Castro, Soledad Castro;

Almost 40 years —Lorenzo Castro, Victorio Castaneda, Ignacio Castro, Ismael Castaneda, Jose Castro Carrillo

“We couldn’t have done this event without the support of all the local business that donated food or items to be raffled off,” Contreras said, “and of course my family that supported me through late nights of planning and during the event, especially my sister Kelsey Contreras, who helped with the setup and my brother Jose ‘Pepe’ Contreras/ Los Amigos de la Sierra for providing the sound system for the event.

“All the hard work that went into the event planning was worth it after seeing all the families and community partners that came together for this celebration. Once again thank you to all the farm workers and all the hard work they do, this county wouldn’t be the same without them. OHDC looks forward to next year’s event, (and) we hope to surpass this year’s turnout.”

Entertainment was by Orgullo Morelense Cemica (dance group from Vancouver), Imparables (musical group coming from Woodburn), and local groups Batalla M-5, Los Amigos de la Sierra, and Banda Nueva Generación.

Hood River Latino Network, Little Shredders Dental, The Next Door Inc. — Soy Sano, One Community Health, Immigration Counseling Service, History Museum of Hood River County, and Hood River County Health Department hosted information booths.

Business that donated food or raffle prizes were El Botanero, La Michoacana, Taquería Los Amigos, Lake Taco, Jim’s Market, Juanita’s, Point-S, Packers’ Orchard, Cash & Carry, Footwise, Gorge Fly Shop, Novedades Ortiz, Marcos Sports, Novedades El Potrillo, La Mexicana, Puerto Los Angeles III, and Angela’s Deli.