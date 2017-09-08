Pet of the Week: Valentino is sweet, active

Valentino has been selected by volunteers as Adopt A Dog’s adoptable pet of the week. This handsome boy is a 7-month-old Husky mix. His blue eyes are melting volunteers’ hearts.

Valentino is a super sweet, active young boy who absolutely can't wait for his forever family to come find him. This guy is eager to please and is learning his puppy manners quickly, but he will need an adopter to remain consistent in training to make him the best boy ever. He is potty trained, but needs a little more work with leash training. When you love adventure so much, how can you not pull a little bit on the leash?! Valentino is up for just about everything. He even made a fantastic office dog to one of our volunteers for a day! He's good with dogs, especially his adorable sister, Scarlett (also up for adoption). Valentino is current on shots, microchipped and neutered. The adoption fee for Valentino is $205.

Adopt a Dog is run by a small group of volunteers, and, since many of the dogs are in foster, they ask that applications be turned in from the website (hoodriveradoptadog@gmail.com) ahead of time; they’ll be in touch to schedule a meet and greet and answer questions. Adoption hours at Hukari Animal Shelter in Odell, 3910 Heron Drive, are Wednesday, 5-7 p.m. and Saturday, 9-11 a.m. They offer 24PetWatch microchips, which include free registration into the 24PetWatch pet recovery service. For more information visit www.24petwatch.com, or call 1-866-597-2424.